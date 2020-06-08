KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,300 DN 1,000
IBK 9,680 DN 50
KorElecTerm 39,000 DN 400
KEPCO 22,200 DN 100
DONGSUH 17,200 DN 250
BGF 4,645 DN 45
SamsungEng 13,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 3,940 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 17,950 DN 250
KT 25,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 0
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,600 UP 200
KT&G 88,000 DN 300
DHICO 5,090 UP 50
LG Display 12,750 UP 650
Kangwonland 25,250 DN 400
NAVER 240,500 UP 9,500
Kakao 256,500 UP 5,500
NCsoft 797,000 DN 8,000
DSME 28,350 UP 1,250
DSINFRA 6,860 UP 320
DWEC 4,030 DN 70
Donga ST 91,500 UP 2,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,550 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 297,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 201,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 32,250 DN 450
LGH&H 1,379,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 434,000 0
KEPCO E&C 17,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,800 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,550 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 64,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 256,000 DN 500
Huchems 18,550 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 DN 8,000
