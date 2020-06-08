KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,600 DN 500
KIH 57,700 UP 2,100
LOTTE Himart 29,500 DN 50
GS 40,500 UP 250
CJ CGV 25,800 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 15,300 DN 350
LIG Nex1 33,700 DN 550
Fila Holdings 43,800 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 124,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,050 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,670 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 179,000 UP 4,000
LF 14,000 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,760 UP 80
JW HOLDINGS 5,870 UP 180
SK Innovation 126,500 0
POONGSAN 22,500 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 38,200 UP 150
Hansae 13,650 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 66,500 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 32,250 DN 400
KOLON IND 35,600 UP 100
HanmiPharm 263,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,770 DN 30
emart 117,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY258 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 DN 500
CUCKOO 89,300 UP 100
COSMAX 97,400 UP 2,500
MANDO 28,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 664,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 55,300 UP 400
Netmarble 98,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S286000 UP5000
ORION 129,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 151,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 94,300 0
HDC-OP 21,200 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 18,300 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 0
(END)
