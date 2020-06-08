(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
(ATTN: ATTACHES links to related articles)
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- International fans of K-pop giants BTS have raised over US$1 million in donations for the Black Lives Matter cause in the United States, matching the amount donated earlier by their idols toward the human rights movement, according to a fan charity project Monday.
One In An ARMY, an organization of BTS fans involved in charity projects, announced that it has raised over $1 million in donations Monday after launching a donation drive on June 1.
ARMY is a term used to describe the K-pop group's global fan base.
The $1-million mark was broken after it was reported Sunday that BTS and its label, Big Hit Entertainment, donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.
After the news broke, BTS fans started a social media hashtag campaign, named #MatchAMillion, to drive up donations so as to match the amount made by BTS and Big Hit.
"It's really amazing to see so many of you coming together to support #BlackLivesMatter," One In An ARMY wrote on its Twitter account.
The accomplishment by BTS fans came as the septet participated in "Dear Class of 2020," a virtual commencement event on YouTube earlier Monday. The members delivered commencement speeches and performances via prerecorded footage.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea tests QR registration at nightclubs, eateries to contain virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan
-
1
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, infections in greater Seoul area in focus
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's liaison phone call to N.K. goes unanswered for first time