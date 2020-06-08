Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- International fans of K-pop giants BTS have raised over US$1 million in donations for the Black Lives Matter cause in the United States, matching the amount donated earlier by their idols toward the human rights movement, according to a fan charity project Monday.

One In An ARMY, an organization of BTS fans involved in charity projects, announced that it has raised over $1 million in donations Monday after launching a donation drive on June 1.

ARMY is a term used to describe the K-pop group's global fan base.

The $1-million mark was broken after it was reported Sunday that BTS and its label, Big Hit Entertainment, donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

After the news broke, BTS fans started a social media hashtag campaign, named #MatchAMillion, to drive up donations so as to match the amount made by BTS and Big Hit.

"It's really amazing to see so many of you coming together to support #BlackLivesMatter," One In An ARMY wrote on its Twitter account.

The accomplishment by BTS fans came as the septet participated in "Dear Class of 2020," a virtual commencement event on YouTube earlier Monday. The members delivered commencement speeches and performances via prerecorded footage.

A publicity file photo of K-pop band BTS, provided by Big Hit Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#ARMY #BTS #Black Lives Matter
