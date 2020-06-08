S. Korean Bond Yields on June 8, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 June 08, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.732 0.730 +0.2
3-year TB 0.902 0.894 +0.8
10-year TB 1.453 1.452 +0.1
2-year MSB 0.796 0.799 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.227 2.224 +0.3
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
