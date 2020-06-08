Top military commanders of S. Korea, Britain vow cooperation against coronavirus
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki held phone talks with his British counterpart Monday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus and other security issues, officials said.
During the conversation with Gen. Nicholas Carter, Britain's Chief of the Defense Staff, Park shared South Korea's experience and know-how in dealing with the COVID-19 virus, as well as the military's role in stemming the spread of the virus, according to the officials.
"The two sides agreed to beef up security cooperation in diverse security issues down the road, including non-traditional threats, such as the coronavirus," a JCS official said.
Park has made such consultations with international military leaders recently, including Gen. Claudio Graziano, chairman of the EU Military Committee, and Stuart Peach, chairman of the NATO Military Committee.
South Korea has managed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though it has seen cluster infections in recent weeks.
