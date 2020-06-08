Korean credit card data leaked overseas, group reports
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Details of some 900,000 credit cards held by South Koreans were leaked and traded on overseas online black markets, South Korea's credit association said Monday.
A Singaporean security firm has informed South Korea's Financial Security Institute of the massive data breach, according to the Credit Finance Association (CFA).
About 410,000 of the cards are still active, while the remainder are already unusable for reasons including expiration, the CFA said.
The leaked information included the card numbers, expiration dates and validation codes, a three-digit security code on the back of cards. No passwords have been leaked.
The authorities have yet to figure out how the information was leaked.
The credit card companies are aware of the leak; they plan to inform the affected users of the information theft and advise them to get new cards, according to the CFA.
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
Sporadic infections linked to small churches put authorities on edge
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan
-
5
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
Seoul theme park closed following virus patient's visit
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's liaison phone call to N.K. goes unanswered for first time
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting, makes no mention of inter-Korean issues