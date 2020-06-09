Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon

All Headlines 06:30 June 09, 2020

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon on Tuesday, state media reported, days after Pyongyang strongly protested anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from South Korea.

The move will be the first in a series of actions that the North will take as it believes there is no need for face-to-face talks or issues to discuss between the two Koreas, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

