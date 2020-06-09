Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Schools anxious about possibility of having to close again due to COVID-19 outbreaks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected, Samsung spared worst situation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Small, midsized businesses complain of money drought despite injection of 117 trillion won (Donga llbo)
-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected, Court trial to determine whether he is guilty or not (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says will strengthen transparency in donation collection, comfort women movement should not be denied (Segye Times)
-- Moon says it's not right to deny comfort women movement and mar its cause (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon's mention of need for civic groups' self-reflection (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong avoids detention (Hankyoreh)
-- Poll shows 90 pct of S. Koreans, 84 pct of Japanese say 'Seoul-Tokyo relations are bad' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong not detained, Samsung takes breath (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea completes phased reopening of its schools (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New cluster infections trouble health authorities (Korea Herald)
-- Schools back to normal amid COVID-19 fears (Korea Times)
