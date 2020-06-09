Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:08 June 09, 2020

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Schools anxious about possibility of having to close again due to COVID-19 outbreaks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected, Samsung spared worst situation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Small, midsized businesses complain of money drought despite injection of 117 trillion won (Donga llbo)
-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected, Court trial to determine whether he is guilty or not (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says will strengthen transparency in donation collection, comfort women movement should not be denied (Segye Times)
-- Moon says it's not right to deny comfort women movement and mar its cause (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon's mention of need for civic groups' self-reflection (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong avoids detention (Hankyoreh)
-- Poll shows 90 pct of S. Koreans, 84 pct of Japanese say 'Seoul-Tokyo relations are bad' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong not detained, Samsung takes breath (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea completes phased reopening of its schools (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New cluster infections trouble health authorities (Korea Herald)
-- Schools back to normal amid COVID-19 fears (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!