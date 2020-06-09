S. Korea to support LNG bunkering ship project
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will support a business building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering ship with 15 billion won (US$12.4 million).
A ship-to-ship bunkering vessel is capable of directly supplying LNG-powered ships on the ocean.
The country plans to financially support the business building the bunkering ship by covering about 30 percent of the total cost. The ship, to be completed by 2022, will have a capacity of around 7,500 cubic meters of LNG, which far exceeds the average of 30 cubic meters of LNG carried by a truck.
The country currently uses the truck-to-ship transfer method of LNG but rising demand for the clean energy source in the maritime industry has made it essential to build a bunkering ship, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The move also came as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently started implementing tougher environmental guidelines for the maritime industry, inducing ships to use clean fuel, such as low-sulfur fuel oil, marine gas oil and LNG.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan
-
3
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
4
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
5
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
5
(News Focus) N.K. threats signal leader Kim's push to elevate sister's status: experts