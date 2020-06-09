Ex-US envoy Lippert to head YouTube's Asia-Pacific regional policy
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Mark Lippert, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, has been named to head regional policy of video streaming service YouTube in the Asia-Pacific region, tech giant Google Inc. said Tuesday.
Lippert -- who had served as the last U.S. ambassador to Seoul under former President Barack Obama -- was appointed as director, government affairs and public policy of YouTube Asia Pacific as of last month, according to Google -- which owns YouTube.
Lippert, stationed in Google's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, is responsible for overseeing various government policies of Asian countries, including South Korea, Google said.
Google said Lippert has experience in policies and high understanding of the Asian region, making him fit to represent YouTube's various public policy strategies.
He will be working closely with legislators of the Asia-Pacific region, considered the fastest-growing market for the tech giant, it said.
Lippert became the youngest U.S. ambassador to South Korea in October 2014.
After serving a three-year term, he served as both vice president for Boeing International and senior advisor for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).


