(LEAD) Ex-US envoy Lippert appointed YouTube's Asia-Pacific public policy head
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; ADDS more info throughout)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Mark Lippert, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, has been named to head regional policy of the video streaming service YouTube in the Asia-Pacific region, tech giant Google Inc. said Tuesday.
Lippert -- who served as the last U.S. ambassador to South Korea under former President Barack Obama -- was appointed as director, government affairs and public policy of YouTube Asia Pacific as of last month, according to Google, which owns YouTube.
"Mark brings to YouTube years of policy experience and a profound understanding of Asia," Google said in a press release.
Based out of Singapore, Lippert will lead public policy strategy and represent YouTube with policymakers in this exciting and fast-growing region, it said.
Lippert became the youngest U.S. ambassador to South Korea in October 2014.
After serving a three-year term, he served as both vice president for Boeing International and senior adviser for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Lippert speaks Korean and uses the language to maintain his status as a well-known fan of the Korean Baseball Organization rooting for the Doosan Bears.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea to reopen WTO complaint over trade dispute with Japan
-
3
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
4
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
5
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip below 40, cluster infections still at large in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
5
(News Focus) N.K. threats signal leader Kim's push to elevate sister's status: experts