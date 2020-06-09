Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:40 June 09, 2020
SEOUL, June 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 33/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 33/21 Sunny 0
Daejeon 34/20 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 34/19 Sunny 0
Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/20 Sunny 0
Gwangju 34/19 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 0
Daegu 35/20 Sunny 0
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)
