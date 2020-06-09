Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:40 June 09, 2020

SEOUL, June 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 33/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 34/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 34/19 Sunny 0

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 34/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 0

Daegu 35/20 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

