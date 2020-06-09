Military officer tests positive for coronavirus, total infections at 54
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A military intelligence command officer tested positive for the new coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections among the military population to 54, officials said Tuesday.
The latest COVID-19 patient is a major at the Defense Security Support Command headquartered in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, the officials said, adding the route of his infection and contact tracing are under way.
Currently, 96 service personnel are quarantined in accordance with health authorities' guidelines. In addition, military authorities have put 2,034 members in isolation as a preventive step, according to the defense ministry.
South Korea has seen cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding areas in recent days. On Tuesday, the country reported 38 more cases of the virus, bringing the nation's total to 11,852, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(LEAD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
3
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
4
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
5
Online global summit of mayors to discuss anti-infection measures
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
4
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(News Focus) N.K. threats signal leader Kim's push to elevate sister's status: experts