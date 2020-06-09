Marine Corps resumes operation of Marineon choppers 2 years after crash
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The Marine Corps has resumed the operation of its Marineon utility helicopters, two years after they were grounded after a deadly crash, officials said Tuesday.
A MUH-1 Marineon, the Marine variant of South Korea's KUH-1 Surion helicopter, crashed in July 2018, killing five service members. Defects in the rotor mast made by Airbus Helicopters were blamed for the accident.
"The Marineon resumed flight operations Monday at the 1st Marine Aviation Squadron in the city of Pohang," an official said.
The military authorities have fully implemented follow-up measures after the accident and carried out training for about 16 months in order to ensure their mission capabilities and safety, and experts decided on the resumption in April, he added.
As part of such moves, the French government agreed last year to guarantee the quality of 13 major parts produced by Airbus for the Surion.
The Marines received the choppers in January 2018 for the purpose of transporting its service members and equipment.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
3
Online global summit of mayors to discuss anti-infection measures
-
4
QR registration test draws mixed reaction from businesses, visitors
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
4
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea after vowing to sever all phone lines