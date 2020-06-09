KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,850 DN 1,050
SLCORP 13,800 0
Yuhan 55,900 DN 1,100
SPC SAMLIP 70,300 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 183,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,000 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,340 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 50,300 UP 1,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,910 DN 170
SKC 60,400 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 30,000 UP 200
SamsungElec 55,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 383,500 UP 8,000
LS 40,450 UP 500
GC Corp 153,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,350 UP 1,150
GS Retail 39,700 DN 800
GS E&C 28,700 DN 550
Hanwha 28,950 UP 6,100
AK Holdings 22,300 DN 600
LOTTE 36,850 UP 300
NHIS 10,400 DN 250
KPIC 125,000 DN 5,000
CHONGKUNDANG 110,000 UP 10,700
NEXENTIRE 6,360 0
KCC 156,500 0
AmoreG 58,000 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 112,000 DN 1,000
KISWire 18,100 DN 50
LotteFood 376,000 0
DongkukStlMill 7,150 UP 100
SBC 11,800 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 27,700 UP 1,700
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 UP 13,500
LGInt 15,800 UP 150
JWPHARMA 41,450 UP 3,000
DB HiTek 30,050 DN 600
SK hynix 89,800 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 520,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,700 DN 1,000
