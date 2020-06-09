SamsungF&MIns 199,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,800 UP 400

Kogas 30,700 DN 1,000

Donga Socio Holdings 95,900 UP 1,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11300 DN100

KiaMtr 36,700 DN 750

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,000 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 200

HITEJINRO 37,250 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 0

DOOSAN 47,250 DN 2,000

DaelimInd 92,200 DN 100

CJ 91,000 DN 100

HankookShellOil 260,000 DN 4,000

TaekwangInd 799,000 DN 4,000

SsangyongCement 5,370 DN 30

KAL 21,100 UP 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,820 UP 190

LOTTE Fine Chem 38,400 UP 250

LG Corp. 72,500 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 24,950 DN 200

BoryungPharm 16,400 UP 350

L&L 13,000 DN 250

NamyangDairy 313,000 DN 1,000

Shinsegae 247,500 DN 3,500

Nongshim 316,500 DN 2,000

SGBC 31,950 DN 1,550

POSCO 198,500 DN 4,000

Hyosung 69,200 DN 500

Binggrae 66,900 UP 700

GCH Corp 23,750 UP 1,050

LotteChilsung 109,500 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,160 DN 90

TONGYANG 1,435 DN 20

Daesang 24,450 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,410 0

ORION Holdings 14,250 DN 100

BukwangPharm 37,850 UP 7,350

ILJIN MATERIALS 47,600 UP 150

SsangyongMtr 2,470 UP 180

(MORE)