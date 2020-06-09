KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,800 UP 400
Kogas 30,700 DN 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 95,900 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11300 DN100
KiaMtr 36,700 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,000 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 200
HITEJINRO 37,250 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 0
DOOSAN 47,250 DN 2,000
DaelimInd 92,200 DN 100
CJ 91,000 DN 100
HankookShellOil 260,000 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 799,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,370 DN 30
KAL 21,100 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,820 UP 190
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,400 UP 250
LG Corp. 72,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,950 DN 200
BoryungPharm 16,400 UP 350
L&L 13,000 DN 250
NamyangDairy 313,000 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 247,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 316,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 31,950 DN 1,550
POSCO 198,500 DN 4,000
Hyosung 69,200 DN 500
Binggrae 66,900 UP 700
GCH Corp 23,750 UP 1,050
LotteChilsung 109,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,160 DN 90
TONGYANG 1,435 DN 20
Daesang 24,450 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,410 0
ORION Holdings 14,250 DN 100
BukwangPharm 37,850 UP 7,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,600 UP 150
SsangyongMtr 2,470 UP 180
