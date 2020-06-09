KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 42,350 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 47,100 DN 500
KorZinc 378,000 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,790 DN 200
SYC 43,550 DN 400
Ottogi 586,000 UP 5,000
DAEDUCK 6,770 DN 90
IlyangPharm 84,000 UP 4,700
MERITZ SECU 3,530 DN 50
HtlShilla 81,600 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 33,850 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 128,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 91,000 UP 1,800
KSOE 102,000 DN 1,500
UNID 42,800 0
DWS 24,350 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 76,200 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 32,550 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 37,000 DN 600
Mobis 214,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,500 UP 200
S-Oil 75,100 DN 1,700
HDC HOLDINGS 10,100 0
S-1 90,900 DN 600
LG Innotek 157,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 39,650 DN 600
Hanchem 113,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO 22,550 UP 350
SamsungSecu 30,450 DN 650
SKTelecom 221,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 44,700 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 63,700 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 DN 150
Hanon Systems 10,200 UP 50
SK 253,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 4,740 DN 5
GKL 16,250 0
Handsome 33,800 UP 450
COWAY 72,800 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
3
Online global summit of mayors to discuss anti-infection measures
-
4
QR registration test draws mixed reaction from businesses, visitors
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
4
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea after vowing to sever all phone lines