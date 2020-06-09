Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 June 09, 2020

OCI 42,350 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 47,100 DN 500
KorZinc 378,000 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,790 DN 200
SYC 43,550 DN 400
Ottogi 586,000 UP 5,000
DAEDUCK 6,770 DN 90
IlyangPharm 84,000 UP 4,700
MERITZ SECU 3,530 DN 50
HtlShilla 81,600 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 33,850 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 128,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 91,000 UP 1,800
KSOE 102,000 DN 1,500
UNID 42,800 0
DWS 24,350 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 76,200 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 32,550 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 37,000 DN 600
Mobis 214,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,500 UP 200
S-Oil 75,100 DN 1,700
HDC HOLDINGS 10,100 0
S-1 90,900 DN 600
LG Innotek 157,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 39,650 DN 600
Hanchem 113,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO 22,550 UP 350
SamsungSecu 30,450 DN 650
SKTelecom 221,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 44,700 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 63,700 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 DN 150
Hanon Systems 10,200 UP 50
SK 253,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 4,740 DN 5
GKL 16,250 0
Handsome 33,800 UP 450
COWAY 72,800 DN 500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!