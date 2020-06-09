Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 June 09, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 92,300 0
IBK 9,480 DN 200
KorElecTerm 37,900 DN 1,100
NamhaeChem 7,910 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,950 DN 250
BGF 4,615 DN 30
SamsungEng 13,200 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,860 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 18,000 UP 50
KT 24,950 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN2000
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,300 DN 300
KT&G 87,100 DN 900
DHICO 5,290 UP 200
LG Display 12,650 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,350 UP 100
NAVER 237,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 254,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 800,000 UP 3,000
DSME 27,950 DN 400
DSINFRA 6,650 DN 210
DWEC 3,960 DN 70
Donga ST 96,100 UP 4,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,350 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 305,500 UP 8,000
DongwonF&B 199,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,050 DN 200
LGH&H 1,374,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 432,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 17,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,100 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,900 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 66,600 UP 2,600
Celltrion 263,500 UP 7,500
Huchems 18,900 UP 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,400 DN 200
(MORE)

