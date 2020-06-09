KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 55,600 DN 2,100
LOTTE Himart 29,750 UP 250
GS 40,400 DN 100
CJ CGV 25,400 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 15,750 UP 450
LIG Nex1 33,950 UP 250
Fila Holdings 43,200 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,000 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,900 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,660 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 DN 3,000
LF 13,900 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,610 DN 150
JW HOLDINGS 5,890 UP 20
SK Innovation 125,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 22,950 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 38,500 UP 300
Hansae 13,350 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 66,500 0
Youngone Corp 32,200 DN 50
KOLON IND 35,250 DN 350
HanmiPharm 263,000 0
BNK Financial Group 5,600 DN 170
emart 118,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY250 00 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 46,550 UP 200
CUCKOO 89,300 0
COSMAX 96,500 DN 900
MANDO 28,200 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 676,000 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 54,200 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 30,000 DN 1,850
Netmarble 97,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S287000 UP1000
ORION 130,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 151,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 98,500 UP 4,200
HDC-OP 22,500 UP 1,300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,500 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 9,850 DN 200
