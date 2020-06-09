(LEAD) S. Korea 'closely communicating' with U.S. about N.K. decision to sever all inter-Korean phone lines
(ATTN: CLARIFIES paras 2-3)
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is closely consulting with the United States about North Korea's decision to sever all communication channels with the South, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
"Yes, we are closely communicating with the U.S. side at all times. I believe such communication is one of the foreign ministry's major roles," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said when asked if Seoul discussed the current situation with Washington and Beijing.
"We have also communicated with the relevant country when necessary and will continue to do so," he said.
Earlier in the day, the North said it will cut off all communication lines with the South, blasting Seoul for failing to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist nation.
The North has since not answered multiple calls from South Korea.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
5
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
3
Online global summit of mayors to discuss anti-infection measures
-
4
QR registration test draws mixed reaction from businesses, visitors
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
4
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea after vowing to sever all phone lines