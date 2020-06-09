S. Korean kidnapped by pirates off Gabon released: foreign ministry
All Headlines 16:38 June 09, 2020
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean national kidnapped off the coast of Gabon last month has been released unharmed, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The man in his 50s was among six crew members abducted after unidentified pirates attacked their fishing boats near the Gabonese capital of Libreville in West Africa in early May.
The five others have also been released safely, the ministry said.
The South Korean remains in a secure place offered by the South Korean mission in Nigeria and will return home as soon as a flight is arranged, the ministry added.
