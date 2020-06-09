Moon hails S. Korea's LNG barge contract with Russia
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has welcomed the news of a South Korean shipbuilder's contract with a Russian company to construct two huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) barges, saying the deal reflects South Korea's competitiveness in the field, Moon's office said Tuesday.
Moon received a report on the 900-billion-won (US$748 million) deal, under which Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. will build two 360,000-cbm LNG barges for a Russian shipper, Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan said at a press briefing.
The president was quoted as saying that the deal is "good news" to remind the world that South Korea has the world's top competitiveness in the LNG barge sector.
It marks the first time that South Korea has won LNG barge orders from Russia, Yoon pointed out.
It's "even more meaningful" that the contract was based on increased trust in South Korea's ship-producing technology following the delivery of 15 ice-breaking LNG carriers to Russia, the official added.
Last week, Daewoo and two other South Korean shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries -- clinched a deal with Qatar to build 100 LNG vessels.
Yoon described it as signaling the revival of the country's shipbuilding industry.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(2nd LD) Dozens of church-linked infections rekindle virus fears in capital area
-
3
Online global summit of mayors to discuss anti-infection measures
-
4
QR registration test draws mixed reaction from businesses, visitors
-
5
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. answers second liaison phone call from S. Korea amid leaflet tensions
-
4
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea after vowing to sever all phone lines