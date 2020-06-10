(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth

Unable to find any KBO team hat as a souvenir for himself in stores, St. John contacted every team in the league -- via handwritten letters, sealed in an envelope with the postage stamp, of course -- to inquire about merchandise. A marketing manager for one team, LG Twins, went beyond merely responding to St. John. The team official invited St. John to a game and then a dinner afterward with some players. Later, St. John was even allowed to go on the field with his camera, drawing envious looks from other fans who also brought cameras to stadiums.