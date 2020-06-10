Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Beginning of inter-Korean severance, concerns rise over regression toward confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea vows to turn work pertaining to S. Korea into tasks against 'enemy,' all inter-Korean channels closed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Inter-Korean relations have frozen (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea cuts off all communication channels, rips up 2-year peace to turn S. Korea into enemy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea severs inter-Korean channels, vows to 'work against enemy' (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea says S. Korea is 'enemy,' cuts all communication lines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea turns work pertaining to S. Korea into tasks against enemy, inter-Korean ties turn 20 years back (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Koreas returned to time of 'no communication' (Hankyoreh)
-- Drop in population, growth rate; S. Korea on fast track to shrinkage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC calls for renegotiation of Asiana acquisition from outset (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- NASDAQ hits all-time high on day of New York reopening (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang severs phone lines with 'enemy' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea walks a fine line between coronavirus tracing, privacy violation (Korea Herald)
-- Inter-Korean tension escalates as NK cuts hotlines (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
QR registration test draws mixed reaction from businesses, visitors
-
4
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
5
(LEAD) As temperature rises in S. Korea, worries grow over wearing face masks
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces growing risk of virus spike in greater Seoul, cluster infections in focus