-- Beginning of inter-Korean severance, concerns rise over regression toward confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea vows to turn work pertaining to S. Korea into tasks against 'enemy,' all inter-Korean channels closed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Inter-Korean relations have frozen (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea cuts off all communication channels, rips up 2-year peace to turn S. Korea into enemy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea severs inter-Korean channels, vows to 'work against enemy' (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea says S. Korea is 'enemy,' cuts all communication lines (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea turns work pertaining to S. Korea into tasks against enemy, inter-Korean ties turn 20 years back (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Koreas returned to time of 'no communication' (Hankyoreh)

-- Drop in population, growth rate; S. Korea on fast track to shrinkage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- HDC calls for renegotiation of Asiana acquisition from outset (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- NASDAQ hits all-time high on day of New York reopening (Korea Economic Daily)

