(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 10)

Along with a sincere and profound review of its North Korea policy, the government must be prepared for any expected provocations from Pyongyang. We are deeply concerned about our military readiness given the alarming security lapses that have occurred since the launch of this administration. The government, military and our society should be alarmed by the dramatic about-turn by North Korea. As long as our government remains blindly optimistic, it cannot cope with the latest threats from North Korea.

