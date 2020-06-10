American pitcher dedicates 1st KBO win to late father

This has been a trying first season in the KBO for Sampson. With his father battling cancer, the Giants sent Sampson home on April 28, a week before Opening Day, to spend time with his family. David passed away on May 3, and Sampson was back in South Korea four days later. As per the South Korean government's requirement for international arrivals during the coronavirus pandemic, Sampson had to be quarantined for 14 days before he could return to the mound.