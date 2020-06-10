Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 10, 2020

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 60

Suwon 32/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 32/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 80

Jeju 28/20 Sunny 90

Daegu 34/21 Sunny 60

Busan 27/21 Sunny 60
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!