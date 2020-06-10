Mandatory QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities starts amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea started QR code-based registration of visitors at bars, clubs and other entertainment facilities across the country Wednesday, as part of the country's efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, health authorities said.
Around 80,000 facilities in the nation are required to use smartphone QR code-based entry logs for all visitors to keep records of their personal details.
Since early this month, the country has enforced QR code-based entry logs at such facilities in the greater Seoul area and selected cities in its latest efforts to track and contain the new coronavirus.
In addition to entertainment facilities, in-door sports facilities and some auditoriums are required to adopt the QR code-based entry logs.
According to health authorities, around 80,000 facilities across the country are subject to the mandatory measure.
Visitors to the facilities have to get an one-time QR code via smartphone apps and submit it to the venue. The venue manager then scans the code and includes it in a digital customer register.
The measure comes as cluster infections traced to nightclubs and bars in the trendy Itaewon region of Seoul swelled in and around the capital city. As of Tuesday, a total of 277 COVID-19 cases have been linked to Itaewon.
Health authorities will conduct on-site inspections to make certain businesses comply with the toughened guidelines, with those that fail to meet requirements to be slapped with a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,500) or ordered to suspend operations.
Besides bars and clubs, the government is moving to encourage religious facilities, movie theaters, hospitals and libraries to adopt the QR code logs going forward.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
5
(LEAD) As temperature rises in S. Korea, worries grow over wearing face masks
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
Virus fight at inflection point over cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces growing risk of virus spike in greater Seoul, cluster infections in focus
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea after vowing to sever all phone lines