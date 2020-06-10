U.S. official says S. Korea chose democracy amid controversy over ambassador's remarks

"That's the choice; they chose democracy," he said. "This is not a choice of China. You can work with both the U.S. and China, but you also have to consider your own national character, and most countries have moved to a system of democratic governance for the right reasons -- because it's more stable, it takes advantage of the benefits of the population's thinking, and voting and letting people be heard allows them to buy in and support versus resist, as we saw in Hong Kong and other places.