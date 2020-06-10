Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 June 10, 2020

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 UP 30
AmoreG 57,700 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 111,500 DN 500
UNID 43,350 UP 550
SsangyongMtr 2,365 DN 105
TaekwangInd 800,000 UP 1,000
KAL 20,700 DN 400
NamyangDairy 314,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,390 UP 20
LG Corp. 73,400 UP 900
BoryungPharm 16,500 UP 100
L&L 13,050 UP 50
HankookShellOil 259,500 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,000 DN 100
Yuhan 55,100 DN 800
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 47,000 DN 250
DaelimInd 93,000 UP 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11350 UP50
KiaMtr 36,100 DN 600
HITEJINRO 39,000 UP 1,750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,900 UP 3,900
ShinhanGroup 33,200 DN 1,350
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 200
KISWire 17,300 DN 800
LotteFood 371,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 6,180 DN 180
CHONGKUNDANG 113,500 UP 3,500
KCC 153,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,500 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,400 DN 550
Shinsegae 248,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 323,000 UP 6,500
SGBC 30,900 DN 1,050
Hyosung 69,000 DN 200
LOTTE 36,700 DN 150
AK Holdings 22,000 DN 300
SBC 11,450 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 UP 250
(MORE)

