KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TONGYANG 1,430 DN 5
Daesang 24,550 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,400 DN 10
Donga Socio Holdings 97,800 UP 1,900
SK hynix 90,800 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 514,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,900 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,100 UP 2,300
Kogas 30,000 DN 700
Hanwha 27,050 DN 1,900
DB HiTek 29,950 DN 100
CJ 93,100 UP 2,100
JWPHARMA 41,500 UP 50
LGInt 15,500 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 7,470 UP 320
BukwangPharm 37,100 DN 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,900 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,050 DN 110
POSCO 198,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 70,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,750 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,410 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 50,600 UP 300
SamsungElec 55,400 DN 100
NHIS 10,350 DN 50
GCH Corp 24,050 UP 300
LotteChilsung 110,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 30,050 UP 50
LS 40,600 UP 150
GC Corp 153,000 0
GS E&C 28,400 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 385,000 UP 1,500
Binggrae 67,200 UP 300
KPIC 126,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,080 UP 170
SKC 61,000 UP 600
GS Retail 41,050 UP 1,350
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
4
S. Korea can now 'choose' between U.S., China: ambassador
-
5
(LEAD) As temperature rises in S. Korea, worries grow over wearing face masks
-
1
New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea faces growing risk of virus spike in greater Seoul, cluster infections in focus
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korea communication lines at noon