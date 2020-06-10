KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 134,000 UP 5,500
OCI 42,000 DN 350
LS ELECTRIC 46,500 DN 600
KorZinc 380,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,870 UP 80
SYC 46,100 UP 2,550
Hanmi Science 33,750 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,545 UP 15
HtlShilla 80,300 DN 1,300
Hanssem 90,800 DN 200
IlyangPharm 79,500 DN 4,500
KSOE 101,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,350 0
Ottogi 590,000 UP 4,000
DAEDUCK 6,750 DN 20
HYUNDAI WIA 39,200 DN 450
LG Innotek 164,500 UP 7,000
KumhoPetrochem 76,900 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 32,250 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 36,600 DN 400
Mobis 211,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,050 DN 450
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 DN 100
S-Oil 74,000 DN 1,100
S-1 89,400 DN 1,500
Hanchem 120,000 UP 7,000
DWS 24,050 DN 300
SamsungSecu 30,300 DN 150
SKTelecom 219,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 46,200 UP 1,500
HyundaiElev 62,300 DN 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,550 DN 450
Hanon Systems 10,600 UP 400
SK 257,000 UP 3,500
DAEKYO 4,770 UP 30
GKL 15,900 DN 350
Handsome 34,800 UP 1,000
COWAY 75,900 UP 3,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,000 DN 300
