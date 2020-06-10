KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,280 DN 200
KEPCO 21,950 DN 600
KorElecTerm 38,900 UP 1,000
NamhaeChem 7,850 DN 60
DONGSUH 17,000 UP 50
BGF 4,620 UP 5
SamsungEng 13,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,725 DN 135
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 18,100 UP 100
KT 24,800 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 UP2000
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,950 DN 350
KT&G 85,700 DN 1,400
DHICO 5,290 0
LG Display 12,600 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,900 DN 450
NAVER 244,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 262,000 UP 7,500
NCsoft 822,000 UP 22,000
DSME 27,800 DN 150
DSINFRA 6,480 DN 170
DWEC 3,925 DN 35
Donga ST 97,000 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,400 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 329,500 UP 24,000
DongwonF&B 200,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 50
LGH&H 1,371,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 440,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO E&C 17,150 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,200 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 70,100 UP 3,500
Celltrion 268,500 UP 5,000
Huchems 19,100 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,900 DN 500
