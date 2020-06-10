KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 54,200 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 30,000 UP 250
GS 39,650 DN 750
CJ CGV 25,050 DN 350
HYUNDAILIVART 15,200 DN 550
LIG Nex1 34,000 UP 50
Fila Holdings 42,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 117,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,650 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 1,650 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 1,500
LF 14,000 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,490 DN 120
JW HOLDINGS 6,090 UP 200
SK Innovation 124,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 22,600 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 37,550 DN 950
Hansae 13,000 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 66,500 0
Youngone Corp 31,550 DN 650
KOLON IND 35,000 DN 250
HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,580 DN 20
emart 117,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 47,700 UP 1,150
CUCKOO 89,900 UP 600
COSMAX 95,700 DN 800
MANDO 27,550 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 704,000 UP 28,000
INNOCEAN 55,400 UP 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 DN 200
Netmarble 97,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S288500 UP1500
ORION 134,000 UP 3,500
BGF Retail 150,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 98,300 DN 200
HDC-OP 22,050 DN 450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,300 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 9,830 DN 20
(END)
