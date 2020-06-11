Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:58 June 11, 2020

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for co-prosperity, vital for true democracy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump to use U.S. overseas military presence for presidential race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to roll out various laws regulating big firms (Donga llbo)
-- Parents of participants in historic uprising in 1987 get medals (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to ban corporal punishment against children by law (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to roll out laws regulating big firms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for ordinary democracy in S. Korea on historic uprising anniversary (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to revise law on corporal punishment against children (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's jobless rate surges to 21-year high, 1.27 mln people jobless in May (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 1 in 4 young people jobless (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- US 'disappointed' with North's decision (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's N. Korea dreams at risk of falling apart (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's peace drive buffeted by N. Korea offensive (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!