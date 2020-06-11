Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for co-prosperity, vital for true democracy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump to use U.S. overseas military presence for presidential race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to roll out various laws regulating big firms (Donga llbo)
-- Parents of participants in historic uprising in 1987 get medals (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to ban corporal punishment against children by law (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to roll out laws regulating big firms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for ordinary democracy in S. Korea on historic uprising anniversary (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to revise law on corporal punishment against children (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's jobless rate surges to 21-year high, 1.27 mln people jobless in May (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 1 in 4 young people jobless (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- US 'disappointed' with North's decision (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's N. Korea dreams at risk of falling apart (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's peace drive buffeted by N. Korea offensive (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(LEAD) As temperature rises in S. Korea, worries grow over wearing face masks
-
5
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
1
New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's jobless rate surges to 10-year high amid pandemic
-
5
Korean Air adopts 'back-to-front' boarding amid virus outbreak