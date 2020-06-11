(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 11)

More alarming than North Korea's mobilization and incitement of its people for political purposes is the condemnation of North Korean defectors by lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and pro-North civic groups in South Korea. Their attacks on defectors shock us. Rep. Kim Hong-il — a DP lawmaker and son of the late president Kim Dae-jung, renowned for his Sunshine Policy — mentioned the need for the government to cast suspicion on the real motive of the defectors' sending of leaflets to the North. A member of a pro-North civic group linked their dispatch of leaflets to the need to receive public donations and subsidies from the government. "For them, it simply serves as a means to make money," he said. Since there is no evidence to back up his claim of potential misuse of the money, these kind of attacks obviously went too far.