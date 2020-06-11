Today in Korean history
June 12
1950 -- The Bank of Korea begins operations in Seoul. The central bank had to suspend operations less than two weeks later with the outbreak of the Korean War.
1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Chile.
1981 -- The Korea Press Foundation, a nationwide association of print and broadcast media, is launched in Seoul.
1995 -- U.S. and North Korean officials reach an agreement in Malaysia that Washington will provide the North with two light-water reactors and Pyongyang will freeze its nuclear development program.
2006 -- A group of 76 foreign diplomats in Seoul, including U.S. Ambassador Alexander Vershbow, takes a one-day trip to an inter-Korean joint industrial complex in North Korea's border town of Kaesong. The group was accompanied by then South Korean Foreign Minister Ban Ki-moon.
2018 -- U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hold a historic first summit in Singapore. Under a four-point joint statement, they agreed to build new bilateral relations, foster a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula, work toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and recover the remains of American troops left behind in the North following the 1950-53 Korean War.
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pandemic taking heavy toll on job market in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
Child abuse goes unnoticed amid COVID-19 confinement
-
4
(2nd LD) Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
-
5
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things