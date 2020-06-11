LG Uplus to supply 5G VR content to Taiwan's top telco
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Thursday it will supply 5G virtual reality (VR) content to Taiwan's largest telecommunication firm.
LG Uplus' 5G VR content will be also available on Chunghwa Telecom Co. when Taiwan commercializes a 5G network next month, according to the company. LG Uplus will first provide 180 K-pop VR content products and introduce its multi-view technology.
This is the fourth time that LG Uplus has exported its 5G content to a foreign company. LG Uplus signed a contract with China Telecom Corp. last year and inked deals with Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. and Japan's KDDI Corp. earlier this year to supply its 5G content and solutions.
LG Uplus said it has so far exported 5G content products worth US$10 million. The company added it expects 5G content supply deals with Southeast Asian and European telecom operators in the near future.
LG Uplus has been trying to expand its presence in the VR content market in recent years. Last year, it signed a partnership with Google to collaborate on VR content creation and global distribution.
