Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 June 11, 2020
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Sunny 0
Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/21 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 0
Gangneung 33/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 20
Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/21 Rain 20
Busan 26/21 Rain 20
(END)
