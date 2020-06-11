Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:08 June 11, 2020

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/21 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 0

Gangneung 33/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 30/22 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/21 Rain 20

Busan 26/21 Rain 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!