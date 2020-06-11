LG debuts LED cinema display at Taiwanese movie theater
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its LED theater display made a debut at a Taiwanese movie theater as the South Korean tech firm tries to expand its presence in the LED cinema sector.
LG supplied its first LED cinema display at Showtime Cinemas' movie theater in Taichung, the first LED cinema screen in Taiwan.
LG's LED cinema display, certified by the Digital Cinema Initiatives, is 14 meters wide, 7 meters long and supports 4K resolution. Since each pixel can self-illuminate, it boasts an excellent contrast ratio and color accuracy, the company said.
With its latest cinema display product, LG said it will further explore the LED cinema market by joining hands with U.S.-based audio tech firm Dolby Laboratories Inc. Using Dolby's integrated media server, LG said it aims to provide advanced cinema solutions for LED movie theaters.
