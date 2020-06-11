(LEAD) Unification ministry files criminal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS photo; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry filed a criminal complaint with police Thursday against two North Korean defector groups for sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, officials said.
The move came days after North Korea defined the South as an "enemy" and vowed to cut all inter-Korean communication lines in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by North Korean defectors.
The ministry said it filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday against the two defector groups -- Fighters for Free North Korea and Keunsaem -- for sending leaflets and plastic bottles filled with rice into the North.
According to the ministry, sending leaflets and bottles into the North constitutes a violation of the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation act that bans sending goods to North Korea without government permission. The ministry also accused the groups of violating the aviation safety act and the public waters management act.
The ministry said it also decided to revoke business permits from the two groups.
North Korean defectors and anti-Pyongyang activists have for years sent a large number of leaflets via giant balloons. North Korea has bristled at such activities, saying they are aimed at tarnishing its leader.
The government has advised against sending such leaflets, citing concerns about the safety of residents in the border regions, but they have often ignored such an appeal, citing their right to freedom of expression.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pandemic taking heavy toll on job market in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
Child abuse goes unnoticed amid COVID-19 confinement
-
4
(2nd LD) Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
-
5
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things