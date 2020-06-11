S. Korea urges EU to step up cooperation in post-pandemic era
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for the European Union (EU) to bolster cooperation in the post-pandemic era.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks at a meeting with ambassadors from EU member nations earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.
The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China late last year, has swept across the globe, triggering a sudden stop in economic activities.
Some economists said the pandemic could increase the risk of deglobalization and deepen the trend of decoupling of the global economy.
Hong said the eurozone integration could serve as a good example at a time when rifts among nations have widened.
Hong also said there were some signs of an economic recovery in South Korea, citing a recent uptick in consumer sentiment.
