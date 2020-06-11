Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Actor Ryu Seung-beom to marry Slovakian girlfriend

All Headlines 14:50 June 11, 2020

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Ryu Seung-beom will tie the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend this year, his management agency said Thursday.

"Ryu will soon marry his foreign girlfriend," said SEM Company. "He'd planned to have a small wedding ceremony with just family members, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

He will become a father, it added.

Ryu's girlfriend, an artist living in France, is about 10 years younger than the 39-year-old actor. The couple has been dating for three years.

Since making his silver screen debut with "Die Bad" in 2000, Ryu has starred in a number of hit movies, including "Waikiki Brothers" (2001), "Conduct Zero" (2002) and "The Berlin File" (2013).

This photo, provided by SEM Company, shows actor Ryu Seumg-beom. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

