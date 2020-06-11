BTS to release 'Stay Gold' from upcoming Japanese album next week
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS will release "Stay Gold," the title track of its upcoming new Japanese full-length album, next week.
The original Japanese song will be revealed to the public at 6 p.m. on June 19, according to an announcement posted on the website of the band's official Japanese fan club Thursday.
"Stay Gold" is also a soundtrack of a Japanese TV series, "The Spiral Labyrinth-DNA Science Investigation." The drama was originally set to be aired in April, but its premiere has been put off indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 15, BTS will drop its fourth full-length album in Japan, titled "Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey."
The 13-track album will have original Japanese songs, like "Stay Gold" and "Your Eyes Tell," and the Japanese versions of the group's previous songs, including "ON," Boy With Luv," and "Fake Love."
The septet released its third Japanese album, "Face Yourself," in April 2018.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pandemic taking heavy toll on job market in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
-
4
Child abuse goes unnoticed amid COVID-19 confinement
-
5
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things