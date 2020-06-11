CJ 91,500 DN 1,600

KISWire 17,200 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 70,500 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 3,500 UP 90

KOREA AEROSPACE 26,000 DN 750

DaelimInd 89,600 DN 3,400

DOOSAN 43,700 DN 3,300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,700 DN 3,200

ShinhanGroup 32,500 DN 700

Yuhan 56,000 UP 900

SLCORP 13,800 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 0

KiaMtr 35,700 DN 400

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10950 DN400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY250 00 DN350

BukwangPharm 37,400 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 48,300 UP 400

NEXENTIRE 6,010 DN 170

CHONGKUNDANG 111,500 DN 2,000

AmoreG 56,100 DN 1,600

HyundaiMtr 108,500 DN 3,000

KCC 146,500 DN 7,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN2000

LGH&H 1,360,000 DN 11,000

SK hynix 88,500 DN 2,300

HyundaiEng&Const 35,500 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,350 UP 1,250

Kogas 29,250 DN 750

S-1 89,700 UP 300

Hanwha 25,350 DN 1,700

HYOSUNG HEAVY 20,250 UP 950

JWPHARMA 39,750 DN 1,750

LotteFood 369,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE 35,550 DN 1,150

AK Holdings 20,550 DN 1,450

LF 13,800 DN 200

BoryungPharm 16,650 UP 150

L&L 12,750 DN 300

(MORE)