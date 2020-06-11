Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:41 June 11, 2020

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

CJ 91,500 DN 1,600
KISWire 17,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,500 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,500 UP 90
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,000 DN 750
DaelimInd 89,600 DN 3,400
DOOSAN 43,700 DN 3,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,700 DN 3,200
ShinhanGroup 32,500 DN 700
Yuhan 56,000 UP 900
SLCORP 13,800 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 0
KiaMtr 35,700 DN 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10950 DN400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY250 00 DN350
BukwangPharm 37,400 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,300 UP 400
NEXENTIRE 6,010 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 111,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 56,100 DN 1,600
HyundaiMtr 108,500 DN 3,000
KCC 146,500 DN 7,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN2000
LGH&H 1,360,000 DN 11,000
SK hynix 88,500 DN 2,300
HyundaiEng&Const 35,500 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,350 UP 1,250
Kogas 29,250 DN 750
S-1 89,700 UP 300
Hanwha 25,350 DN 1,700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 20,250 UP 950
JWPHARMA 39,750 DN 1,750
LotteFood 369,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE 35,550 DN 1,150
AK Holdings 20,550 DN 1,450
LF 13,800 DN 200
BoryungPharm 16,650 UP 150
L&L 12,750 DN 300
(MORE)

