KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,500 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 39,150 UP 150
KT 24,350 DN 450
Shinsegae 242,500 DN 6,000
Donga Socio Holdings 95,200 DN 2,600
Nongshim 323,000 0
NamyangDairy 299,500 DN 14,500
Hyosung 68,500 DN 500
SBC 12,050 UP 600
POSCO 193,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 115,500 DN 2,000
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 DN 2,100
Daesang 25,000 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 69,000 DN 1,100
KSOE 99,000 DN 2,000
ORION Holdings 14,050 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,600 DN 400
SsangyongCement 5,380 DN 10
KAL 20,450 DN 250
TaekwangInd 784,000 DN 16,000
HankookShellOil 251,000 DN 8,500
GS Retail 39,700 DN 1,350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,930 DN 120
DB INSURANCE 47,950 DN 2,650
LS ELECTRIC 45,200 DN 1,300
NHIS 10,150 DN 200
DB HiTek 29,750 DN 200
LS 39,300 DN 1,300
GC Corp 154,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 27,750 DN 650
KIH 54,300 UP 100
GCH Corp 24,250 UP 200
LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 387,500 UP 2,500
KPIC 121,500 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,970 DN 110
SKC 59,700 DN 1,300
Binggrae 67,100 DN 100
SamsungElec 54,300 DN 1,100
SK Discovery 29,750 DN 300
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pandemic taking heavy toll on job market in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
Child abuse goes unnoticed amid COVID-19 confinement
-
4
(2nd LD) Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
-
5
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things