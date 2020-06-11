Youngpoong 522,000 UP 8,000

WooriFinancialGroup 9,550 DN 280

IlyangPharm 79,700 UP 200

DAEDUCK 6,600 DN 150

Ottogi 579,000 DN 11,000

MERITZ SECU 3,455 DN 90

OCI 40,850 DN 1,150

PanOcean 3,755 UP 30

HtlShilla 79,500 DN 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284000 DN4500

SamsungElecMech 132,000 DN 2,000

Hanssem 89,400 DN 1,400

LG Corp. 74,100 UP 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 23,900 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,050 DN 300

Donga ST 96,500 DN 500

DWEC 3,825 DN 100

KorZinc 373,000 DN 7,000

TONGYANG 1,375 DN 55

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAI WIA 38,250 DN 950

LG Innotek 167,000 UP 2,500

HyundaiMipoDock 36,250 DN 350

IS DONGSEO 31,200 DN 1,050

KumhoPetrochem 73,300 DN 3,600

BGF Retail 149,500 DN 500

Mobis 206,000 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,150 UP 100

S-Oil 71,300 DN 2,700

HDC HOLDINGS 9,780 DN 220

LGInt 15,200 DN 300

Hanchem 114,500 DN 5,500

DWS 23,300 DN 750

DongwonF&B 200,000 DN 500

KEPCO 21,800 DN 150

SamsungSecu 29,500 DN 800

SKTelecom 215,000 DN 4,000

S&T MOTIV 44,900 DN 1,300

HyundaiElev 61,900 DN 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 50

(MORE)