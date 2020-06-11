KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Youngpoong 522,000 UP 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 9,550 DN 280
IlyangPharm 79,700 UP 200
DAEDUCK 6,600 DN 150
Ottogi 579,000 DN 11,000
MERITZ SECU 3,455 DN 90
OCI 40,850 DN 1,150
PanOcean 3,755 UP 30
HtlShilla 79,500 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284000 DN4500
SamsungElecMech 132,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 89,400 DN 1,400
LG Corp. 74,100 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,900 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,050 DN 300
Donga ST 96,500 DN 500
DWEC 3,825 DN 100
KorZinc 373,000 DN 7,000
TONGYANG 1,375 DN 55
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 38,250 DN 950
LG Innotek 167,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 36,250 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 31,200 DN 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 73,300 DN 3,600
BGF Retail 149,500 DN 500
Mobis 206,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,150 UP 100
S-Oil 71,300 DN 2,700
HDC HOLDINGS 9,780 DN 220
LGInt 15,200 DN 300
Hanchem 114,500 DN 5,500
DWS 23,300 DN 750
DongwonF&B 200,000 DN 500
KEPCO 21,800 DN 150
SamsungSecu 29,500 DN 800
SKTelecom 215,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 44,900 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 61,900 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 50
