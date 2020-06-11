KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,800 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 164,500 DN 500
DAEKYO 4,605 DN 165
GKL 15,100 DN 800
Handsome 34,750 DN 50
Hanon Systems 10,700 UP 100
SK 257,000 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,800 DN 2,200
IBK 8,840 DN 440
KorElecTerm 37,300 DN 1,600
NamhaeChem 7,900 UP 50
DONGSUH 17,000 0
BGF 4,400 DN 220
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 17,750 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,700 UP 1,150
JW HOLDINGS 5,850 DN 240
LG Uplus 12,750 DN 300
Kangwonland 24,500 DN 400
KT&G 84,800 DN 900
DHICO 5,140 DN 150
LG Display 12,150 DN 450
COWAY 75,100 DN 800
NAVER 240,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 265,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 825,000 UP 3,000
DSME 27,000 DN 800
DSINFRA 6,560 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,350 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 320,000 DN 9,500
INNOCEAN 53,700 DN 1,700
KEPCO KPS 31,650 DN 350
LGCHEM 463,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,270 DN 130
Youngone Corp 30,900 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 UP 200
UNID 42,750 DN 600
Celltrion 288,000 UP 19,500
