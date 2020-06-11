Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 June 11, 2020

Huchems 18,150 DN 950
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,300 DN 1,600
SsangyongMtr 2,225 DN 140
LOTTE Himart 29,350 DN 650
KOLON IND 35,200 UP 200
Hanmi Science 34,700 UP 950
GS 38,500 DN 1,150
CJ CGV 24,850 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,000 DN 950
LIG Nex1 32,800 DN 1,200
SamsungEng 13,050 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 36,350 DN 1,200
SGBC 31,300 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,000 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 1,580 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 8,420 DN 70
SK Innovation 120,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 22,450 DN 150
Hansae 12,400 DN 600
LG HAUSYS 68,000 UP 1,500
HanmiPharm 263,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,330 DN 250
emart 114,000 DN 3,000
SYC 45,100 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,930 UP 60
DongkukStlMill 7,560 UP 90
KOLMAR KOREA 45,750 DN 1,950
CUCKOO 86,100 DN 3,800
COSMAX 92,800 DN 2,900
MANDO 27,050 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 747,000 UP 43,000
HYUNDAILIVART 14,800 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 28,650 DN 1,150
Netmarble 97,700 UP 200
ORION 136,500 UP 2,500
Fila Holdings 40,950 DN 1,050
SKCHEM 96,700 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 21,250 DN 800
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!