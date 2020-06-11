N.K. newspaper says Hong Kong belongs to China
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper said Thursday that Hong Kong belongs to China, not to "the West," expressing support for the neighboring ally amid intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
"Every country has a law to protect the safety of its country ... the action China is taking against behaviors that pose a threat to its country is a fair exercise of its own sovereignty," the Rodong Sinmun said.
"The reason the bill has not been legislated for the past 23 years since (Hong Kong) has been under China's control is because anti-Chinese groups in the West have meddled aggressively with the Hong Kong issue," the paper said, referring to Beijing's push for Hong Kong security legislation.
North Korea has long taken China's side in disputes between Washington and Beijing.
China is the North's last major ally and a key provider of food and fuel supplies.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' Jungkook releases new solo track 'Still with You'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Yerong: Unlikely Korean megaphone for Black Lives Matter movement
-
5
BTS fans raise US$1 mln in Black Lives Matter donations: charity project
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports most infections in 8 days, heightening tension in metropolitan area
-
4
(5th LD) Greater Seoul under threat of further spread, high alert over 'silent' virus spreaders
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pandemic taking heavy toll on job market in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
-
4
Child abuse goes unnoticed amid COVID-19 confinement
-
5
N. Korea accuses U.S. of interfering in inter-Korean affairs, warns of 'terrible' things